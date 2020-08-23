Left Menu
Development News Edition

61 fresh COVID-19 cases in Andamans; tally rises to 2,808

Sixty-one more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the Union territory's tally to 2,808 on Saturday, a health official said. Thirty-two patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said. A total of 73,933 tests per million have been conducted in the Union territory so far, the official added.

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 23-08-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 00:17 IST
61 fresh COVID-19 cases in Andamans; tally rises to 2,808

Sixty-one more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the Union territory's tally to 2,808 on Saturday, a health official said. As many as 109 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,853, he said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the islands to 923, the official said. Thirty-two patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

A total of 73,933 tests per million have been conducted in the Union territory so far, the official added. PTI COR ACD ACD

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

California seeks help as wildfires threaten communities

Nearly two dozen massive wildfires continued to ravage parts of California on Saturday, fueled by high temperatures and ongoing lightning strikes, including 100 that hit on Friday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection C...

Antetokounmpo-led Bucks dispatch Magic

Giannis Antetokounmpo totalled 35 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a dominant 121-107 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference playoff series at the ESPN Wid...

Cricket-England's Crawley, Buttler, Anderson heap misery on Pakistan

Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler shared a record partnership and James Anderson grabbed three wickets to put England in total control at the close on the second day of the third and final test against Pakistan on Saturday.Crawley, 22, became the...

Altered Carbon Season 3 to deal with consciousness, process of unearthing person’s past memories

Altered Carbon Season 3 is always an anticipated since Season 2 dropped its finale on February 27, 2020. Season 2 made a remarkable success and now fans are passionately waiting for the third season.Altered Carbon Season 3 will continue tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020