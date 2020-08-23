These are the top stories at 5.30 pm: Nation DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 caseload in India breaches 30-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally sprinted past the 30-lakh mark, just 16 days after it crossed 20 lakh, while 22,80,566 people have recuperated in the country so far pushing the recovery rate to 74.90 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL39 VIRUS-VARDHAN-VACCINE If everything goes well India would get COVID-19 vaccine by year-end: Harsh Vardhan New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that if everything goes well, India would get a vaccine against the novel coronavirus by the end of this year.

DEL19 CONG-LEADERSHIP Top Congress leaders write to Sonia Gandhi seeking collective leadership, another group bats for Rahul New Delhi: Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday, different voices have emerged within the party with one section comprising sitting MPs and former ministers demanding collective leadership, while another group has sought the return of Rahul Gandhi to the helm. DEL37 BJP-LD BIHAR POLLS BJP, JD(U), LJP to fight Bihar polls together, Oppn a spent force: Nadda New Delhi: All the three NDA constituents in Bihar - the BJP, the JD(U) and the LJP - will together fight the coming assembly polls in the state with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the face of the alliance, BJP president J P Nadda said on Sunday and expressed confidence that they will emerge victorious. DEL17 VIRUS-FILMS-LD JAVADEKAR Centre releases SOPs for resumption of shooting of films, TV serials New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday announced standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming shooting of films and TV programmes, and these include measures such as social distancing and mandatory use of face cover or masks for cast and crew, except for actors in front of camera.

BOM5 MH-SUSHANT-CBI-LD PROBE CBI questions Sushant's friend, house helps, visits his flat Mumbai: CBI sleuths on Sunday questioned actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant at the DRDO guest house here in connection with his death case and later visited the actor's flat in Bandra along with them, an official said. DEL40 DL-ISIS-SEARCH Large quantity of explosives, ISIS flag recovered from house of arrested ISIS operative: Police New Delhi: The Delhi Police has recovered a large quantity of explosives and an ISIS flag from the house of Mohammad Mustakim Khan in Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh two days after he was arrested in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

DEL44 CONG-LD ENTRANCE EXAMS Govt should consider students' 'Mann ki baat' and defer NEET, JEE: Congress New Delhi: Top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday requested the government to defer the all-India medical and engineering entrance examinations taking into consideration the concerns raised by a section of students and parents amid the coronavirus pandemic. DEL14 MUKHERJEE-HEALTH No change in Pranab Mukherjee's health: Hospital New Delhi: There is no change in the health of former President Pranab Mukherjee and he continues to remain on ventilator support, the Army's Research and Referral hospital said on Sunday. Business DCM6 BIZ-SUBBARAO-INDIA-GROWTH Don't read too much into green shoots, it's a mechanical rebound: Subbarao New Delhi: Calling 'green shoots' of economic revival as a mechanical rebound, former Reserve Bank Governor D Subbarao says India's short and medium term growth prospects continue to remain grim and the government should not read too much into the economic activity coming back from the depressed base of lockdown.

Foreign FGN10 PAK-TERROR-LIST-DAWOOD Pakistan confirms putting Dawood Ibrahim's name in new terror sanctions list Islamabad: Days after including India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim on its new sanctions list, Pakistan on Sunday tried to wriggle out of its admission on his presence in the country by claiming that its notifications about the 88 banned terror groups and their leaders were based on the details provided by the UN. By Sajjad Hussain FGN6 TRUMP-COMMERCIAL-INDIANS Trump campaign releases first commercial for Indian-Americans featuring PM Modi Washington: Aiming to woo the influential Indian-American voters numbering over 2 million, the Trump campaign has released its first video commercial that has short clips from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches and US President Donald Trump's historic address in Ahmedabad. Sports SPD2 SPO-CRI-GAVASKAR Current Test team under Kohli is India's best ever: Gavaskar New Delhi: Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar has described the current Indian Test side under Virat Kohli as the best ever, saying that the lethal bowling attack makes it more balanced than the teams of earlier eras.

SPF7 SPO-CRI-HOLDING-DHONI Looked like a maverick, destroyed whatever came in front of him: Holding lauds unflappable Dhoni Kingston: A maverick who destroyed every opposition and managed to look unflappable while he was at it -- that's how West Indies great Michael Holding remembers former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in international cricket, a stint which ended on August 15. PTI HDA.