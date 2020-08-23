Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K LG asks JMC to formulate plan to make Jammu city modern, more vibrant

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday asked the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) to formulate a comprehensive vision plan to make the city modern and more vibrant. Sinha also asked the JMC for a special focus on sanitization and fumigation of the city's vital places amid COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-08-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 18:40 IST
J&K LG asks JMC to formulate plan to make Jammu city modern, more vibrant

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday asked the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) to formulate a comprehensive vision plan to make the city modern and more vibrant. Sinha also asked the JMC for a special focus on sanitization and fumigation of the city's vital places amid COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson said. The Lt Governor was interacting with JMC Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta who along with deputy mayor Purnima Sharma called on him at the Raj Bhavan here.

They gave an overview of the efforts of JMC to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 pandemic and also briefed the LG about the functioning of JMC, including available man power, existing infrastructure and revenue requirements. Besides, the LG was also informed about the steps initiated by the JMC on the developmental front pertaining to solid waste management, installation of street lights, water drainage, sanitation and Swachh Bharat Mission.

Sinha said his administration is committed to strengthening the grass root institutions of democratic setup and stressed on the need to constantly improve the functioning of the Municipal Corporation to provide the people with better delivery of public services..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarusian protesters pack capital, army issues warning

Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters packed the streets of Minsk on Sunday as the army waded into Belarus political crisis, warning that it, not the police, would respond to any opposition unrest near the citys national memorials...

Man attempts to sexually assault American woman in TN, held

A man allegedly attempted to sexually assault an American woman here on Sunday, following which he was arrested, police said. The man, a native of Namakkal, who was roaming around the temple town falsely claiming to be a saint attempted to ...

Iran retrieves data, cockpit talk from downed Ukraine plane

Iran has retrieved some data, including a portion of the cockpit conversations, from the Ukrainian jetliner that was accidentally downed by the Revolutionary Guard forces in January, killing all 176 people on board, an Iranian official said...

Parkland shooting survivors hit the road, target youth vote

A group of survivors from the 2018 Florida high school massacre is hitting the road to help register young voters across the country before the November election, seeking to bring about their vision for gun reform. The student group March F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020