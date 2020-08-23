MP:One drowns in river; two bodies retrieved from nullah

A 44-year-old man drowned while crossing a river in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said. In another incident, bodies of two men who were swept away while crossing the bridge on a swollen nullah in a car in Dewas district on Saturday, were retrieved on Sunday.

"Jai Singh Korku met with a watery grave in the Hivra river. His body has been fished out," said Navra police outpost in-charge Shivpal Singh Saryam. Bodies of Yogesh Patel (30) and his brother-in-law Omprakash Patel (40) were retrieved from the nullah in Chandana village after the water level receded, police said.

