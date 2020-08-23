Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 21:32 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: Nation DEL61 LD CONGRESS Collective leadership vs Gandhis: Cracks wide open in Congress on CWC eve New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday, the party was deeply divided on the leadership issue with a section demanding a "full-time" chief and another backing Gandhis at the helm, amid indications that interim president Sonia Gandhi might offer to quit. DEL53 CONG-LETTER-SUGGESTIONS Need full-time leadership active in field, stop micro-management, revamp key bodies: 23 Congress leaders to Sonia Gandhi New Delhi: Having a "full time" leadership that is active in the field and "visible" in party offices, dissolution of powers to state units and revamping the CWC in line with the party constitution are some of the far-reaching suggestions made by 23 senior Congress leaders in a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi to revive the organisation, sources said on Sunday.

DEL50 VIRUS-FILMS-2NDLD JAVADEKAR Centre releases SOPs for resumption of shooting of films, TV serials New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday announced standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming shooting of films and TV programmes, and these include measures such as social distancing and mandatory use of face cover or masks for cast and crew, except for actors in front of camera. DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 caseload in India breaches 30-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally sprinted past the 30-lakh mark, just 16 days after it crossed 20 lakh, while 22,80,566 people have recuperated in the country so far pushing the recovery rate to 74.90 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL39 VIRUS-VARDHAN-VACCINE If everything goes well India would get COVID-19 vaccine by year-end: Harsh Vardhan New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that if everything goes well, India would get a vaccine against the novel coronavirus by the end of this year. DEL66 DL-ISIS-2NDLD SEARCH 30 kg explosives recovered after ISIS operative's arrest: Police New Delhi/Lucknow: The Delhi Police has so far recovered around 30 kilograms of explosives from the alleged ISIS operative arrested in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

DEL64 VIRUS-STUDENTS-2NDLD EXAMS Chorus grows for postponing entrance exams amid COVID-19 pandemic New Delhi: The chorus for postponing various examinations, including NEET and JEE, grew louder on Sunday with over 4,000 students observing a day-long hunger strike to press for the demand in view of rising COVID-19 cases. DEL62 BOOK-DELHI RIOTS Now Garuda Prakashan to publish book on 2020 Delhi riots New Delhi: Garuda Prakashan on Sunday said it will publish "Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story", a day after Bloomsbury India announced withdrawing the upcoming book following outrage over a virtual pre-publication launch event featuring BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

DEL37 BJP-LD BIHAR POLLS BJP, JD(U), LJP to fight Bihar polls together, Oppn a spent force: Nadda New Delhi: All the three NDA constituents in Bihar - the BJP, the JD(U) and the LJP - will together fight the coming assembly polls in the state with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the face of the alliance, BJP president J P Nadda said on Sunday and expressed confidence that they will emerge victorious. CAL9 BH-NDA-PERFORMANCE NDA constituents in Bihar to repeat Lok Sabha poll performance in state elections: BJP leader Patna: Raising a new slogan --'Bhajpa hai Taiyar, Atma Nirbhar Bihar (BJP is ready, self-reliant Bihar) -- the party's national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav on Sunday asserted that the NDA constituents will repeat its Lok Sabha poll triumph in assembly elections. Legal LGD5 ACTRESS-2NDLD CONTEMPT-CONSENT Attorney General K K Venugopal refuses consent for initiating contempt action against actor Swara Bhasker New Delhi: Attorney General K K Venugopal has declined his consent for initiating criminal contempt of court proceedings against Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker for her alleged "derogatory and scandalous" statements against the Supreme Court over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict.

Business DCM33 BIZ-LD IMPORTS-RULES Govt frames norms for enforcement of 'rules of origin' for imports under FTAs New Delhi: The government has come out with norms for the enforcement of 'rules of origin' provisions for allowing preferential rate of customs duties on products imported under free trade agreements. DCM36 BIZ-GST-AADHAAR  Businesses to get GST registration within 3 days with Aadhaar authentication New Delhi: Businesses which will provide Aadhaar number while applying for registration under the Goods and Services Tax will get the approval in three working days.

Foreign FGN10 PAK-TERROR-LIST-DAWOOD Pakistan confirms putting Dawood Ibrahim's name in new terror sanctions list Islamabad: Days after including India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim on its new sanctions list, Pakistan on Sunday tried to wriggle out of its admission on his presence in the country by claiming that its notifications about the 88 banned terror groups and their leaders were based on the details provided by the UN. PTI HDA.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

East Libyan forces dismiss ceasefire push by rivals

The eastern-based Libyan National Army LNA dismissed a ceasefire announcement by authorities in the capital, Tripoli, as a marketing stunt on Sunday, saying rival forces were mobilising around front lines in the centre of the country. Its s...

Will accept Trump win, but will also shout against his initiatives: US Speaker Pelosi

If incumbent Donald Trump is re-elected US President after the November 3 elections, the Democrats will accept the result but will also shout out against his initiatives when necessary, according to Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi. Democrats Joe...

Bengal Environment Minister Soumen Mahapatra tests COVID-19 positive

West Bengal Environment Minister Soumen Mahapatra on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Stating that he is asymptomatic, the minister urged people who had come in contact with him recently to be in home isolation.In the presen...

CBI questions Sushant's friend, house helps, visits his flat

CBI sleuths on Sunday questioned actor Sushant Singh Rajputs friend Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant at the DRDO guest house here in connection with his death case and later visited the actors flat in Ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020