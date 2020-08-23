These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: Nation DEL61 LD CONGRESS Collective leadership vs Gandhis: Cracks wide open in Congress on CWC eve New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday, the party was deeply divided on the leadership issue with a section demanding a "full-time" chief and another backing Gandhis at the helm, amid indications that interim president Sonia Gandhi might offer to quit. DEL53 CONG-LETTER-SUGGESTIONS Need full-time leadership active in field, stop micro-management, revamp key bodies: 23 Congress leaders to Sonia Gandhi New Delhi: Having a "full time" leadership that is active in the field and "visible" in party offices, dissolution of powers to state units and revamping the CWC in line with the party constitution are some of the far-reaching suggestions made by 23 senior Congress leaders in a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi to revive the organisation, sources said on Sunday.

DEL50 VIRUS-FILMS-2NDLD JAVADEKAR Centre releases SOPs for resumption of shooting of films, TV serials New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday announced standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming shooting of films and TV programmes, and these include measures such as social distancing and mandatory use of face cover or masks for cast and crew, except for actors in front of camera. DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 caseload in India breaches 30-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally sprinted past the 30-lakh mark, just 16 days after it crossed 20 lakh, while 22,80,566 people have recuperated in the country so far pushing the recovery rate to 74.90 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL39 VIRUS-VARDHAN-VACCINE If everything goes well India would get COVID-19 vaccine by year-end: Harsh Vardhan New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that if everything goes well, India would get a vaccine against the novel coronavirus by the end of this year. DEL66 DL-ISIS-2NDLD SEARCH 30 kg explosives recovered after ISIS operative's arrest: Police New Delhi/Lucknow: The Delhi Police has so far recovered around 30 kilograms of explosives from the alleged ISIS operative arrested in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

DEL64 VIRUS-STUDENTS-2NDLD EXAMS Chorus grows for postponing entrance exams amid COVID-19 pandemic New Delhi: The chorus for postponing various examinations, including NEET and JEE, grew louder on Sunday with over 4,000 students observing a day-long hunger strike to press for the demand in view of rising COVID-19 cases. DEL62 BOOK-DELHI RIOTS Now Garuda Prakashan to publish book on 2020 Delhi riots New Delhi: Garuda Prakashan on Sunday said it will publish "Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story", a day after Bloomsbury India announced withdrawing the upcoming book following outrage over a virtual pre-publication launch event featuring BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

DEL37 BJP-LD BIHAR POLLS BJP, JD(U), LJP to fight Bihar polls together, Oppn a spent force: Nadda New Delhi: All the three NDA constituents in Bihar - the BJP, the JD(U) and the LJP - will together fight the coming assembly polls in the state with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the face of the alliance, BJP president J P Nadda said on Sunday and expressed confidence that they will emerge victorious. CAL9 BH-NDA-PERFORMANCE NDA constituents in Bihar to repeat Lok Sabha poll performance in state elections: BJP leader Patna: Raising a new slogan --'Bhajpa hai Taiyar, Atma Nirbhar Bihar (BJP is ready, self-reliant Bihar) -- the party's national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav on Sunday asserted that the NDA constituents will repeat its Lok Sabha poll triumph in assembly elections. Legal LGD5 ACTRESS-2NDLD CONTEMPT-CONSENT Attorney General K K Venugopal refuses consent for initiating contempt action against actor Swara Bhasker New Delhi: Attorney General K K Venugopal has declined his consent for initiating criminal contempt of court proceedings against Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker for her alleged "derogatory and scandalous" statements against the Supreme Court over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict.

Business DCM33 BIZ-LD IMPORTS-RULES Govt frames norms for enforcement of 'rules of origin' for imports under FTAs New Delhi: The government has come out with norms for the enforcement of 'rules of origin' provisions for allowing preferential rate of customs duties on products imported under free trade agreements. DCM36 BIZ-GST-AADHAAR Businesses to get GST registration within 3 days with Aadhaar authentication New Delhi: Businesses which will provide Aadhaar number while applying for registration under the Goods and Services Tax will get the approval in three working days.

Foreign FGN10 PAK-TERROR-LIST-DAWOOD Pakistan confirms putting Dawood Ibrahim's name in new terror sanctions list Islamabad: Days after including India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim on its new sanctions list, Pakistan on Sunday tried to wriggle out of its admission on his presence in the country by claiming that its notifications about the 88 banned terror groups and their leaders were based on the details provided by the UN. PTI HDA.