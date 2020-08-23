Heavy rain lashes parts of Rajasthan

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Rajasthan during the last 24 hours, the Meteorological department said on Sunday. According to the MeT department, 36 cm rainfall was recorded in Bhungda of Banswara, 30 cm in Ghatol and 27 cm each in Kesarpura and Pipalkunt of Pratapgarh.

It said 26 cm rainfall was recorded in Jagpura of Banswara, followed by Sajjangarh (20 cm), Loharia (19 cm), Garhi (18 cm) and Jhalawar's Dag (17 cm). During the same period, 16 cm rain was recorded in Bagidaura in Banswara and 15 cm to 6.6 cm in many other places, the MeT department said.

The maximum temperature was recorded from 28.4 to 39.9 degrees Celsius at most of the places in the state, while the minimum temperature at all the major locations was recorded from 24.6 and 29.3 degrees Celsius. The MeT department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in Sirohi, Udaipur, Badrmer, Jalore, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur districts and heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in Barmer and Jalore districts during the next 24 hours.