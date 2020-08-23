Noida: Two construction workers found dead
Two construction workers were found dead in Noida and Greater Noida in separate incidents on Sunday, police said. In another incident in Greater Noida's Kasna area, Vijaypal Singh, 42, was found dead at his rented accommodation, police said.PTI | Noida | Updated: 23-08-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 22:26 IST
Two construction workers were found dead in Noida and Greater Noida in separate incidents on Sunday, police said. Ramesh, 38, worked and lived at an under-construction house in Sector 71 of Noida, where his body was found in the morning, police said
“He was a native of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. He went to sleep last night after taking meal and was found dead in the morning,” an official from the Phase 3 police station said. In another incident in Greater Noida's Kasna area, Vijaypal Singh, 42, was found dead at his rented accommodation, police said. “He hailed from Faridabad in Haryana. He was found dead on his bed with no injury marks. He apparently had a heart attack,” a local police official said. The bodies have been sent for autopsy and their relatives have been informed. Further proceedings are underway, police said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Noida
- Greater Noida
- Sector
- Chhatarpur
- Madhya Pradesh
- Kasna
- Haryana
- Faridabad
ALSO READ
Private sector should think about marginalised sections while talking about growth, says Gadkari
Farm sector unaffected by crisis, rural economy stable: Tomar
Goa taking steps to make agri sector self-reliant: CM Sawant
COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh minister Vishvas Sarang tests positive
NDA Govt takes various initiatives to boost fertilizer sector towards servicing farmers: Gowda