Pune district's COVID-19 tally crosses 1.45 lakh; 61 die

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Pune district rose to 1,45,041 with addition of 2,580 new cases in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Sunday. With 61 deaths, the toll went up to 3,556.

A total of 1,243 patients were discharged in the day after recovery. "Of 2,580 new cases, 1,225 patients are from the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation, which now has 83,395 cases," he said.

The number of cases in Pimpri Chinchwad area rose by 750 to 41,648. The count of infections from rural areas, the civil hospital and the Pune cantonment board increased to 19,998, he said.