Kerala: AIU seizes 1.69 kg gold worth Rs 86.69 lakh at Kozhikode airport
The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) in Kozhikode seized 1.69 kilograms of 24-carat gold worth Rs 86.69 lakh from a passenger on Sunday, informed the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi.ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 24-08-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 09:13 IST
The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) in Kozhikode seized 1.69 kilograms of 24-carat gold worth Rs 86.69 lakh from a passenger on Sunday, informed the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi. "Air Intelligence Unit, Kozhikode has seized 1.69 kgs of 24-carat gold, valued at Rs 86.69 lakhs, from a passenger travelling from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to Kozhikode Airport on August 23," Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi said.
The official further said that the gold was concealed inside the battery case of an emergency lamp. Further probe underway. (ANI)
