No summons received from CBI: Rhea's lawyer

Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family have not received any summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), so far, in connection with the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said her lawyer on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-08-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 13:35 IST
Actor Rhea Chakraborty. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family have not received any summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), so far, in connection with the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said her lawyer on Monday. "Rhea Chakraborty and her family have not received any summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation, so far. If they receive a summon, they will appear before the agency," Satish Maneshinde, lawyer of the actor.

The Enforcement Directorate had already questioned Chakraborty twice -- on Augut 9 and 10 -- and 56 persons' statements and other relevant evidence have been collected. The agency had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after FIR was filed by KK Singh, the late actor's father, against Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. In his complaint, KK Singh had alleged that around Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from Rajput's bank account in the last one year and transferred to "accounts that had no link with him".

On Saturday too, the teams of the CBI and the Mumbai Police visited the residence of Rajput as a part of the investigation in the case related to his death. Both Neeraj (Sushant's cook) and Siddharth Pithani were grilled by the probe agency in connection with the case. On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had observed that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. It had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The agency has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

The FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by the actor's father KK Singh under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14. (ANI)

