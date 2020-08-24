Left Menu
Development News Edition

Water level in Yamuna close to danger mark; Delhi govt says ready to deal with flood-like situation

The water level of the Yamuna river on Monday rose to 204.38 metres, perilously close to the danger mark, with Delhi's Water Minister Satyendar Jain saying the government is ready to deal with any flood-like situation. At 3.30 pm on Monday, the water level was at 204.32 metres, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 15:58 IST
Water level in Yamuna close to danger mark; Delhi govt says ready to deal with flood-like situation

The water level of the Yamuna river on Monday rose to 204.38 metres, perilously close to the danger mark, with Delhi's Water Minister Satyendar Jain saying the government is ready to deal with any flood-like situation. An official said 5,883 cusec water was released from the Hathinikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar district at 8 am, leading to rise in water levels. The water level of the river was recorded at 204.38 metres at 8 am, which is just below the danger mark of 205.33 metres. At 8 pm on Sunday, the water levels was recorded at 204.18 metres. At 3.30 pm on Monday, the water level was at 204.32 metres, officials said. One cusec is equivalent to 28.317 litre per second. Jain said the government was keeping a close watch and was fully prepared to deal with any flood-like situation.  "We have a flood-control system ready and it will be activated when any the situation demands it," he said.

The government has a plan ready for all the areas along the Yamuna, right from Palla village to Okhla, he said. The water level of the river rose due to heavy rainfall in its catchment area over the last few days.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU chief wants Hogan to spell out whether he broke COVID rules on Irish trip

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has asked trade chief Phil Hogan to further clarify whether he breached COVID-19 regulations while at home in Ireland this month, a Commission spokeswoman said on Monday. Hogan apologised a...

Taiwan says Alibaba-linked e-commerce site a security risk

Taiwan declared an e-commerce platform linked to Chinas Alibaba Group a potential security risk and told its operator Monday to register as a company from the rival mainland or dispose of its ownership stake. The order adds to mounting pres...

Arjun Kapoor's latest Insta post on 'spreading love, a little bit more!' winning hearts

Sending out some love on the internet, actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday shared a compassionate video where a person is seen taking care of a stranded dog sleeping on a pavement. The Panipat actor posted the video on Instagram in which he sent o...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump hailed the FDAs emergency use authorization of a coronavirus treatment that uses blood plasma from recovered patients, a day after accusing it of impeding the rollout of vaccines and treatments for political reas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020