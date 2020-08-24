Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha allows visually impaired teachers to take online classes from their homes

Odisha Government's Higher Education department has allowed visually impaired teachers to take online classes from their residence till COVID-19 situation normalizes.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 24-08-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 17:38 IST
Odisha allows visually impaired teachers to take online classes from their homes
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Government's Higher Education department has allowed visually impaired teachers to take online classes from their residence till COVID-19 situation normalizes.

A letter on Monday from the department with the subject line--"Guidelines for On-Line Teaching of Under Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of All Colleges under the Administrative Control of Higher Education Department", read, "In continuation to the letter under reference, Government have been pleased to allow the visually impaired teachers to take online classes from their residence till resumption of normalcy in COVID-19 pandemic. They are not required to come to college to take on-line classes."

Commissioner-cum-secretary, Higher Education Department has written to the principals of all the Degree Colleges coming under Higher Education Department in State asking them to take necessary steps in this regard.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Randeep Hooda flaunts his best birthday gift, sends message to 'Be The Change'

Showing off his best birthday present, actor Randeep Hooda on Monday showcased his birthday gift -- a bicycle and sent out the message to Be The Change and care for mother nature by opting for an eco-friendly carrier. The Extraction actor p...

CWC meeting concludes, Sonia Gandhi to remain interim president till new party chief chosen

Sonia Gandhi will continue as interim president of Congress and the election of new party chief will take place as soon as possible, party leader KH Muniyappa said after a crucial meeting of Congress Working Committee CWC on Monday. Madam S...

SC Collegium approves elevation of 28 additional judges as judges of Allahabad HC

The Supreme Court Collegium Monday approved the proposal for appointment of 28 Additional Judges of Allahabad High Court as Permanent Judges. The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, also approved the proposal for appointment of fi...

Bring Dawood Ibrahim to justice in India: Rohit Pawar to PM

NCP MLA and party chief Sharad Pawars grand nephew Rohit Pawar has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim back to India from Pakistan. Now that Pakistan has accepted Dawood Ibrahim is indeed in Karachi, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020