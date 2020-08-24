Left Menu
Development News Edition

DRDO hands over list of 108 systems for Make in India in Defence to Rajnath Singh

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) provided a list of 108 systems and sub-systems to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday which have been identified for indigenous development only.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 17:42 IST
DRDO hands over list of 108 systems for Make in India in Defence to Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) provided a list of 108 systems and sub-systems to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday which have been identified for indigenous development only. DRDO will also provide its support to industries in this development process, according to the Defence Minister's office.

The RMO also said that this will "pave the way for Indian Defence industry to develop many technologies towards building an AtmaNirbhar Bharat. Raksha Mantri has extended his good wishes to Team DRDO in their future endeavours." The systems and sub-systems in the list of 108 items include mini and micro UAVs, ROVs, uncooled NV-IR sights for weapons (short-range), mountain footbridge, floating bridge (both metallic), mines laying and marking equipment.

Armoured Engineering reconnaissance vehicle (AERV), Anti-terrorist vehicle, multispectral camouflage net, bulletproof vehicle, Missile canisters, marine rocket launcher, satellite navigation receivers, TR modules, among others are also included in the list. Earlier this month, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK I A, Land-Attack Cruise Missiles (Long-Range),155 mm Artillery Ammunition were put among the list of the 101 items that have been put under an import embargo by the Ministry of Defence.

The import embargo will come into effect on these items in a phased manner. The deadline had been set for December 2025. Singh had then announced that the MoD will introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production and stated that it is as a big step towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliance) in defence.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Randeep Hooda flaunts his best birthday gift, sends message to 'Be The Change'

Showing off his best birthday present, actor Randeep Hooda on Monday showcased his birthday gift -- a bicycle and sent out the message to Be The Change and care for mother nature by opting for an eco-friendly carrier. The Extraction actor p...

CWC meeting concludes, Sonia Gandhi to remain interim president till new party chief chosen

Sonia Gandhi will continue as interim president of Congress and the election of new party chief will take place as soon as possible, party leader KH Muniyappa said after a crucial meeting of Congress Working Committee CWC on Monday. Madam S...

SC Collegium approves elevation of 28 additional judges as judges of Allahabad HC

The Supreme Court Collegium Monday approved the proposal for appointment of 28 Additional Judges of Allahabad High Court as Permanent Judges. The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, also approved the proposal for appointment of fi...

Bring Dawood Ibrahim to justice in India: Rohit Pawar to PM

NCP MLA and party chief Sharad Pawars grand nephew Rohit Pawar has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim back to India from Pakistan. Now that Pakistan has accepted Dawood Ibrahim is indeed in Karachi, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020