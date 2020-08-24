MP CM condoles death of Army jawan from state in J-K encounter

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday expressed grief over the death of an Army soldier from the state due to injuries he had sustained during an encounter with terrorists in Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. "Despite providing proper treatment, patriot Manish Carpenter (22), who was seriously injured in a terror attack on security forces near Baramulla in Kashmir, can't be saved.

He fought bravely while performing his duties," Chouhan said. Carpenter was a resident of Khujner town in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh.

The soldier's mortal remains will reach Khujner on August 26 and his last rites will be performed on the same day. The encounter had occurred recently during a search operation in Kreeri area in Baramulla, an official said.

Grievously injured Carpenter was rushed to a hospital after the gun-battle but he could not be saved, the official said. Former chief minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath also expressed his condolences.

"The sacrifice of such valiant son will not go in vain. Madhya Pradesh is proud of him," he said..