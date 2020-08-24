Pak Army shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Rajouri
The Pakistan Army on Monday violated ceasefire twice by targeting forward areas in different sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he said He said there was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-08-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 17:50 IST
He said there was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side. The firing and shelling from across the border first started in Sunderbani sector at 1.30 pm and was followed in Nowshera sector at 4.45 pm, the spokesperson said. "Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in both the sectors," he said.
