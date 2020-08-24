Left Menu
Dharavi reports two COVID-19 cases; tally 2,713: BMC

Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Monday reported just two new COVID-19 cases, which is the second lowest single-day rise so far this month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ((BMC) said. The cumulative tally of cases in Mumbai's biggest slum colony, once a COVID-19 hotspot, now stands at 2,713, an official said. Earlier, Dharavi had reported just one COVID-19 case on August 5.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 18:14 IST
Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Monday reported just two new COVID-19 cases, which is the second lowest single-day rise so far this month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ((BMC) said. The cumulative tally of cases in Mumbai's biggest slum colony, once a COVID-19 hotspot, now stands at 2,713, an official said.

Earlier, Dharavi had reported just one COVID-19 case on August 5. 2,370 of 2,713 cases have recovered, he said, adding that Dharavi now has only 83 active cases.

