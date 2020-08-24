Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avoiding misguided RTIs will lead to reduced pendency, workload: Jitendra Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 19:35 IST
Avoiding misguided RTIs will lead to reduced pendency, workload: Jitendra Singh
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union minister Jitendra Singh Monday said that avoiding duplication and "misguided RTIs" will lead to reduction in pendency and workload, besides enhancing efficiency, according to an official communique. Addressing an event here, Singh underlined that almost all information today is available in public domain, and suggested that information authorities should ponder to "avoid the avoidable RTIs". He said the RTI disposal rate had remained unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic and during certain given intervals of time, the disposal rate was even higher than the usual. Addressing a meeting of the Central Information Commission and State Information Commissioners, Singh said that ever since the Modi government came into power in 2014, transparency and citizen-centricity became the hallmark of the governance model. He said that in the last six years, every conscious decision was taken to strengthen the independence and resources of the Information Commissions and all vacancies were filled as fast as possible, according to the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said that the rate of RTI disposal remained unaffected by the pandemic and from March to July 2020, disposal of cases by Central Information Commission was almost equal to the corresponding figures from the preceding year. He said that in June 2020, RTI disposal rate was higher than June 2019 and everyone took note of that, according to the statement. This reinforced the vigour proved to society and the nation that nothing can deter the working of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minister said. The statement said, "He also added that avoidance of duplication and misguided RTIs will lead to reduction in pendency and workload and will enhance efficiency." Singh said that it goes to the credit of the CIC and its functionaries that in the midst of the pandemic on 15th May this year, the transparency watchdog started entertaining, hearing and disposing of RTIs from the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, through virtual means.

The minister said that any citizen of India can now file RTI pertaining to matters related to J-K and Ladakh, which was reserved to only citizens of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, before the Reorganisation Act of 2019, the statement said. Consequent to the passing of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019, the J-K Right to Information Act 2009 and the rules thereunder were repealed and the Right to Information Act, 2005 and the rules thereunder were enforced from October 31, 2019, it said. This measure was widely hailed by people of Jammu and Kashmir and the administration of the UT, the statement said.

Chief Information Commissioner Bimal Julka said the Commission had effectively continued its interactive and outreach activities during the lockdown period and afterwards. These, he said, included video conference with civil society representatives and with members of National Federation of Information Commissions in India (NFICI), the statement added.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Asian women face greater atypical stress fractures with prolonged bisphosphonate use

Asian women have approximately five times the risk of atypical stress fractures with prolonged use of bisphosphonates drugs commonly used to treat osteoporosis compared to white women, according to a new study. The research, conducted by sc...

Union education minister calls for exam reforms in National Institute of Open Schooling

The National Institute of Open Schooling needs to introduce reforms in its examination process so that the integrity of the institution cannot be questioned, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Monday. He made the c...

Barbara Hepworth – Google doodle on renowned English artist & sculptor

Google dedicates an animated artistic doodle to Barbara Hepworth, who is widely considered one of the mid-20th centurys most impactful sculptors. Her work exemplifies Modernism and in particular modern sculpture.Barbara Hepworth full name D...

140 cartons of illicit liquor seized in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 2 held

Police in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district seized 140 cartons of illicit liquor worth Rs 10 lakh from a truck on Monday and arrested the truck driver and helper, officials said. The accused have been identified as Murgub and Salman, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020