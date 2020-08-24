Left Menu
Development News Edition

World's highest railway arch bridge in J-K's Reasi to be completed by next year

Construction of the world's highest railway bridge, being built across the Chenab River in the Reasi district, is underway and is set to be completed by January next year.

ANI | Reasi (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 20:05 IST
World's highest railway arch bridge in J-K's Reasi to be completed by next year
Construction of the world's highest railway bridge, being built across Chenab river in Reasi district, is underway. . Image Credit: ANI

Construction of the world's highest railway bridge, being built across the Chenab River in the Reasi district, is underway and is set to be completed by January next year. The bridge which will connect the valley with the rest of the country by train will be 359 meters high, taller than Eiffel Tower and 1.3 kilometres long.

RR Malik, the Chief Engineer, while speaking to ANI said that 86 per cent of the work has been completed and the entire construction work would be completed by January. "The arch is almost in the completion phase and after that, it will take two months to be over. By December/January, the work would be over then, one year is required for the deck to push," he said. He further said that labour force involved in building from various parts of the country. "People are all part of the country are engaged in the construction. Some labourers who have worked on it are from southern, eastern parts of the country. Some labourers have come from Punjab as well," Malik added.

While the coronavirus pandemic has put work to a halt, workers here couldn't go back home even though work on the bridge was stopped (in the first 21 days of the national lockdown). "During the first 21 days, we stopped all work. We followed the administration's instruction. We then got permission to resume. We did not allow people to go out and in a phased manner, we started the arch construction first," he added.

He said that it was "during that period, we achieved good progress". (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jurists, judges, politicians offer tributes to Jaitley on his first death anniversary

A number of jurists, former top law officers, judges and politicians Monday offered tributes to former Union minister and senior advocate Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary, remembering him as a great and gifted lawyer. The legal l...

Sonia to continue as interim Congress chief till AICC session is convened, CWC says no one can be permitted to weaken party leadership

Over a year after it chose Sonia Gandhi as interim president of the party, the Congress Working Committee CWC on Monday again unanimously requested her to continue to lead the Indian National Congress until such time as circumstances will p...

Rajnath reviews progress of defence corridor in UP, asks to complete work in time

Union Minister Rajnath Singh Monday reviewed the progress of Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor and directed completion of all works within the stipulated time, a statement issued here said. The Defence Minister told the video conference revi...

Taiwan tells Taobao e-commerce site to re-register or leave island

Taiwan gave e-commerce site Taobao Taiwan six months to re-register as Chinese-backed rather than foreign or leave the island, in the governments latest shot against Chinese firms.Taiwan has stepped up oversight of Chinese investments and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020