UP govt to invoke NSA against fertiliser black marketeers

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said it will take strict action, including invoking the stringent National Security Act, against those found involved in black marketing of fertilisers. This comes a day after the state government suspended licences of over 600 fertiliser sellers and registered cases against 35 after discrepancies were found in samples collected from 9,747 shops.

"The chief minister made it clear that availability of fertilisers has to be ensured for all farmers. The government will unleash stringent measures like the NSA against those who are found involved in black marketing of fertilisers and playing with the interests of farmers in the process," the government said in a statement issued here. Under the NSA, a person can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if the authorities are satisfied that he or she is a threat to national security or law and order.

Besides suspending licences of fertiliser sellers, the state government had on Monday sealed 17 shops. An intensive surprise inspection was carried out across the state from August 19 to 20, according to Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Devesh Chaturvedi.