Sero survey shows presence of antibodies in 11.81% samples

Aurangabad's sero survey has found that 11.81 per cent of the 4,327 respondents have developed antibodies against coronavirus, officials said on Monday. The survey was based on the samples collected from people of different age groups from all 115 wards in Aurangabad city. It said respondents from five of the 115 wards were found to have higher percentage of antibodies.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 24-08-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 21:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Aurangabad's sero survey has found that 11.81 per cent of the 4,327 respondents have developed antibodies against coronavirus, officials said on Monday. The survey was conducted by local governing bodies and the health department between August 10 and 16.

"11.81% of citizens (whose samples were taken) have developed antibodies against coronavirus," officials said. A serological survey is done to detect the presence of specific antibodies, and is used to assess the prevalence of a disease in the population.

While 14.56 per cent respondents from slum areas are found to have antibodies, the same percentage in non-slum areas is 10.64 per cent," a civic official said. The survey was based on the samples collected from people of different age groups from all 115 wards in Aurangabad city.

It said respondents from five of the 115 wards were found to have higher percentage of antibodies. In Sillekhana-Nutan Colony, antibodies were found in 63 per cent of respondents, which is the highest in the city.

While the same was 39.4 per cent in Nizamganj Sanjay Nagar. The percentage of antibodies was found to be zero in the respondents from Jai Vishwabharti Colony, Vishwasnagar, and Jawahar Colony.

"81 per cent of citizens who gave samples for testing of antibodies didn't know the source of the infection. Only 7 per cent of respondents knew that they came in contact with coronavirus infected persons," the official said. Antibodies were found in 8.6 per cent of respondents from the age group of 10 to 17 years, he added.

The number of cases in Aurangabad district reached 20,856 on Monday morning while the death toll stood at 634, as per district officials.

