MP: Three girls drown in river

Three teenage girls, including two sisters, drowned on Monday while bathing in the Parvati river in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh while another sister remains missing, police said. Villagers said the girls drowned while trying to save each other. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the incident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased..

PTI | Sehore | Updated: 24-08-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 23:43 IST
Three teenage girls, including two sisters, drowned on Monday while bathing in the Parvati river in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh while another sister remains missing, police said. The incident occurred in Mundla village when a group of five girls entered the river under the railway bridge, an officer said.

As they didn't know swimming, they were swept away with high waves, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sameer Yadav. The deceased are identified as Mantasha Bi (17), her younger sister Kehkasha Bi (15), and their cousin Nazni (17).

While their sister Mantasha Sania (10) remains missing, Munia (16) was saved by people, the ASP said. Villagers said the girls drowned while trying to save each other.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the incident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased..

