Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus most prevalent among those in 5-17 age bracket: Delhi Sero survey

Experts say children could be contracting the infection from adults in their family and domestic helps. Dr Mahesh Verma, the head of a Delhi government committee tasked with strengthening the preparedness of hospitals to battle coronavirus, said, "It is difficult to keep children and youngsters home-bound.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 10:58 IST
Coronavirus most prevalent among those in 5-17 age bracket: Delhi Sero survey

Minors aged between 5 and 17 are most exposed to the novel coronavirus in Delhi, according to a serological survey conducted in the city this month. Conducted between August 1 and August 7, the survey, second in the city, showed that 29.1 percent of the population in the national capital has now developed antibodies against SARS CoV-2.

As many as 15,000 people from four age groups participated in the survey -- around 25 percent of them below 18, 50 percent between 18 and 50, and the rest aged above 50. A prevalence rate of 34.7 percent was found among the participants aged between 5 and 17, the survey results show. As many as 31.2 percent of the people aged above 50 have recovered from COVID-19, it shows.

Among those in the 18-50 age group, 28.5 percent people have developed antibodies against the virus. Indian Council of Medical Research data suggests that people aged between 21 and 50 account for 61.31 per cent of the COVID-19 cases recorded in India till August 21. Experts say children could be contracting the infection from adults in their family and domestic helps.

Dr Mahesh Verma, the head of a Delhi government committee tasked with strengthening the preparedness of hospitals to battle coronavirus, said, "It is difficult to keep children and youngsters home-bound. Even if they are not going to school, they might be going out to play... or they might have contracted it through an indirect route. But it's just a prediction and needs to be studied." "It's still very complex how people are getting infected. I know a couple of families that are not stepping out but their members have still contracted COVID-19," he added. Dr Gauri Aggarwal, the founder of Seeds of Innocence and Genestrings Lab, New Friends Colony, said, “Children might have contracted the virus from someone in their house who was regularly stepping out. The schools are closed and there are very few people who are organizing gatherings where children are also present." It is possible that they got infected while going to parks or through domestic helps. There are lots of cases where domestic helps have spread the infection, she said.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portland police declare 'riot' as protesters light fire at offices

Police in Portland declared a riot and ordered protesters to disperse late on Monday after a fire was lit at police association offices.Failure to leave now will subject you to arrest andor the use of crowd control munitions including but n...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Fauci warns against vaccine roll-out before safety checksDistributing a COVID-19 vaccine under special emergency use guidelines before it has been proved safe and effective in larg...

MLB roundup: Angels' Pujols now 2nd in all-time RBIs

Framber Valdez struck out 11, Kyle Tucker hit a home run and Carlos Correa hit a three-run double as the Houston Astros returned home to end a three-game losing streak with an 11-4 victory Monday against the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels A...

President Kovind expresses distress over Raigad building collapse

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday expressed his distress over the Raigad building collapse tragedy in Maharashtra. The news of the building collapse at Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra and loss of lives is distressing. My thoughts and prayer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020