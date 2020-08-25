It is not about a post, but about country: Kapil Sibal

Left Menu
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who is among the 23 party leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul, said on Tuesday that "it is not about a post" but about the country that matters most.

Updated: 25-08-2020 11:36 IST
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who is among the 23 party leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking an organizational overhaul, said on Tuesday that "it is not about a post" but about the country that matters most. A day after a stormy Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Sibal made the remarks in a cryptic tweet.

"It's not about a post. It's about my country which matters most," he tweeted, without elaborating. After the seven-hour meeting of the party's top decision-making body, the CWC urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as its interim chief till an AICC session can be convened and authorized her to effect necessary organizational changes to deal with the challenges facing the party.

It made it clear no one will be permitted to undermine or weaken the party and its leadership. The CWC also resolved that inner-party issues cannot be deliberated through the media or in public fora and all such issues must be raised within the party "in the interest of propriety and discipline".

Some senior Congress leaders, including Sibal and Shashi Tharoor, met at their senior colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad's house here on Monday evening after the CWC debated their letter to Sonia Gandhi seeking urgent organizational reforms. The meeting was also attended by Mukul Wasnik and Manish Tewari, along with some other signatories to the letter who was present in the national capital, sources said. The leaders discussed the resolution passed at the CWC meeting.

Having a "full time" leadership that is active in the field and "visible" in party offices, devolution of powers to state units and revamping the CWC in line with the party constitution are some of the far-reaching suggestions made by 23 senior Congress leaders in a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi to revive the organization. Sibal had hit out at Rahul Gandhi on Twitter on Monday for a purported remark slamming the letter writers. Sibal, who is not a part of the CWC, withdrew his tweet a little later after being "informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him".

The Congress also officially denied that Rahul Gandhi had accused any party leader of "colluding with the BJP". Former president Rahul Gandhi, it is learned, launched a sharp attack against the signatories of the letter, questioning their timing as well as the fact they went public with their grievances.

