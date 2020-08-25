Mutilated body of teenage girl found in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

The mutilated body of a 17-year-old girl was found in a village under Neemgaon police limits on Tuesday, police said. The girl was killed with a sharp-edged weapon and there were injury marks on her neck with a portion of her leg appearing to have been devoured by some stray animal, police said

The body was found lying near a dry water pond, about 200 metres away from her village, they said

According to her parents, the girl was doing her intermediate from Uttar Pradesh board and had gone to a neighbouring town on Monday to fill up a scholarship form. However, when she did not return home, the family informed the police. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mitauli Shitanshu Kumar, who visited the spot and carried out initial investigations said, "The body was being sent for a postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death." "Further action would be taken after the postmortem report and complaint by the aggrieved family members," he added. Meanwhile, Kheri DM Shailendra Kumar Singh and SP Satendra Kumar Singh also reached the village and inspected the crime scene.