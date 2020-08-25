Raj: Graft accused JVVNL engineer flees from ACB custody in Kota

A graft accused assistant engineer of the Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) escaped from the custody of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths, officials said on Tuesday. Dinesh Kholiya (38), a native of Gangapur city, was arrested by the ACB on Monday evening from his office in Kaithoon town here after he allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 3,000 from a local farmer for replacing a burnt transformer in his agriculture land, they said.

He escaped from the custody on Monday night, they added. The ACB has lodged a case at the Kaithoon Police Station and launched a hunt to trace the accused in coordination with the police, officials said. While the ACB squad was engaged in legal formalities following the arrest, the engineer managed to escape at around 9.30 pm by giving a slip to the ACB constable at the gate of his office, the bureau’s inspector Dalveer Singh Fougdar said. After his arrest, the engineer began complaining of uneasiness and anxiety while refusing to sign on the papers for legal formalities, however he later singed them, Fougdar said. A case under section 224 of IPC was lodged against the engineer on Monday night and efforts are on to trace him, SHO of Kaithoon Police Station Rajesh Soni said.