COVID-19: Six more deaths recorded in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded six more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 973, according to a health department official. The state also reported 695 new cases of the virus.

The total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 72,650 in Rajasthan and out of these 14,883 people are under treatment. The official said that 56,091 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

In Jaipur, the COVID-19 death toll stands at 260 followed by 87 in Jodhpur, 67 each in Bikaner and Bharatpur, 65 in Ajmer, 60 in Kota, 42 in Pali, 41 in Nagaur, 24 in Udaipur, 23 in Alwar and 19 in Dholpur..