Odisha's Krushu Bhawan wins place in Dezeen

Krushu Bhawan, the official building of Odisha's agriculture and farmers empowerment department here, has became the first government building in the state to feature in Dezeen, a prestigious international journal on architecture.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:01 IST
Krushu Bhawan, the official building of Odisha's agriculture and farmers empowerment department here, has became the first government building in the state to feature in Dezeen, a prestigious international journal on architecture. The news was shared by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in his Twitter handle.

Glad to know that #KrushiBhawan, inspired by #SambalpuriIkat has become #Odishas first building to be listed for #DezeenAwards2020 by widely acclaimed@dezeen. Constructed with prize money of #KrushiKarmanAwards is symbolic of our farmer empowerment, he said in his twitter post.

The same building had received international recognition in 2019 when it was shortlisted for the World Architecture Festival (WAF) Award, an official said. The Rs 70-crore building was commissioned to Studio Lotus, a Delhi-based architectural firm, in 2013 and opened on September 20, 2018.

The building shows how regional crafts can be integrated in a contemporary environment and exhibits the unique qualities of Odisha, the official said. The light fixtures and metal screens in the corridors exhibit the tribal 'dhokra' craft.

The brickwork elements that wrap the upper floor have a pattern designed to emulate Odisha ikat, a traditional dyeing technique from Odisha. Locally-sourced laterite and khondalite stones have been used in the building. It has hand-carved khondalite lattices and bas-relief carvings in the Odia attachitra style in laterite stone depicting agricultural motifs of the state.

