Mahad miracle: 4-yr-old boy rescued from Maha building rubble

However, it was not all joy as less than half an hour later, the lifeless body of his 30-year-old mother was also recovered from the debris, an official said. The boy, Mohammed Nadim Bangi, looking bewildered after his night-long ordeal amid the rubble, was taken by NDRF personnel to a waiting ambulance.

Mahad miracle: 4-yr-old boy rescued from Maha building rubble
Representative image

A four-year-old boy was on Tuesday pulled out from the rubble of a five-storeyed building that collapsed in Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said. However, it was not all joy as less than half an hour later, the lifeless body of his 30-year-old mother was also recovered from the debris, an official said.

The boy, Mohammed Nadim Bangi, looking bewildered after his night-long ordeal amid the rubble, was taken by NDRF personnel to a waiting ambulance. A video shared by NDRF showed the rescuers taking out the boy from under the damaged structure of the building on a stretcher amid claps by onlookers.

NDRF Director General S N Pradhan termed the rescued boy as god's child. "Miracle child rescued alive - Gods Child. @NDRFHQ teams find 4 year old Boy. Ops will continue, canines used.

Lets all pray for more miracles," Pradhan tweeted. The body of NaushinNadim Bangi, the child's mother, was recovered by NDRF personnel 20 minutes later.

A police official said so far nine persons have been rescued after the Tarek Garden building in Mahad, around 170 km from Mumbai, came tumbling down on Monday evening. The NDRF, police, locals, and dog squads are working relentlessly to rescue people trapped under the debris, he said, adding 13 heavy duty excavators and other vehicles were engaged in removing it.

As the operation was underway, the rescue team spotted the child under the debris, after which it started clearing the structure with help of gas cutter and other machines. Local residents, who were watching the operation with baited breath, cheered with joy after the boy was rescued.

As the Ganesh festival is on, the locals chanted "Ganpati Bappa Morya" after the child was lifted onto a stretcher. The rescued child has some minor injuries on his body, the official said.

The child's aunt said she was happy after seeing him safe, adding she is praying that everybody who lived in the building is safe.

