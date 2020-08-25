Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha building collapse: Toll reaches 10; 4-yr-old boy rescued

The dead - five men and five women - include two teenagers, police said. So far eight persons have been rescued, while around 10 persons are still missing after the Tareq Garden building in Mahad town, around 170 km from Mumbai, came down like a pack of cards on Monday evening, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:16 IST
Maha building collapse: Toll reaches 10; 4-yr-old boy rescued
Image Credit: ANI

Rescuers sifting through the rubble of a five-storeyed building in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Tuesday found a four-year-old boy alive and his mother dead beneath the debris, police said. Death toll in the collapse reached 10 with the recovery of nine bodies from the rubble on Tuesday, police said.

A man died of cardiac arrest on Monday night after he was hit by a stone from the falling building, police said. The dead - five men and five women - include two teenagers, police said.

So far eight persons have been rescued, while around 10 persons are still missing after the Tareq Garden building in Mahad town, around 170 km from Mumbai, came down like a pack of cards on Monday evening, an official said. Police on Tuesday registered an offense against five persons, including the builder and architect of Tareq Garden in connection with the collapse, the official said.

The offense was registered against builder Farooq Kazi, RCC consultant Bahubali Dhamne, and architect Gaurav Shah under sections 304, 304A, and 338 of the IPC, the official said. Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde reached Mahad on Tuesday following instructions from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, to oversee rescue and relief work, sources close to him said.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After violence, Visva Bharati University decides to keep campus shut till Aug 31

After the recent incident of violence and vandalism on its campus grounds, authorities of the Visva Bharati said the campus will remain closed till August 31, following which a stock-taking of the existing situation will be done to decide o...

Only first wife of man entitled to lay claim on his money: HC

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said as per law, if a man has two wives and both lay claim to his money, only the first wife would be entitled for it but his children from both marriages would get the money. A bench of Justices S J Kathawa...

Gayle tests negative for Covid-19, to join Kings XI Punjab squad

West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle has tested negative for Covid-19, and as a result, he will be joining the Kings XI Punjab squad. Couple of days ago. 1st Covid-19 test. Before travel I need 2 negative test, Gayle wrote in an Instagra...

Kremlin: Navalny poisoning accusations 'empty noise'

The Kremlin on Tuesday rejected accusations of involvement in an alleged attack on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny who is in a coma in a German hospital, a day after doctors said tests indicated that he was poisoned. The politician...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020