Left Menu
Development News Edition

WCC contributes to G20 Interfaith Forum on Africa hosted by KAICIID

Abuom addressed the specific topic of addressing COVID-19 amidst increasing deforestation, hunger, and international debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 18:18 IST
WCC contributes to G20 Interfaith Forum on Africa hosted by KAICIID
“The pandemic has exposed and exacerbated many of the inequities and injustices that are prevalent,” reflected Abuom. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Dr Agnes Abuom, the moderator of the World Council of Churches (WCC), contributed to a G20 Interfaith Forum on Africa hosted by KAICIID, or the International Dialogue Centre, dedicated to the facilitation of dialogue between followers of different cultures and religions.

Abuom addressed the specific topic of addressing COVID-19 amidst increasing deforestation, hunger, and international debt.

"The pandemic has exposed and exacerbated many of the inequities and injustices that are prevalent," reflected Abuom. "The reality of living in multi-religious and diverse contexts ensure that our actions and commitments are carried out in a spirit of solidarity and calls us to be accountable to the broader society we live in."

A day without work often translates to a day without food, Abuom continued. "The closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic has also caused 370 million (of the 1.3 billion children who are out of school) to miss out on school meals and limit their access to nutritious food and health support schemes," she said. "In spite of challenges to come together physically and pray together, and many communities lacking the technological capacity to meet and communicate online, the community has responded in a robust and inspiring manner."

She also addressed deforestation and forest degradation, which continue to take place at an alarming rate. "Over the last 30 years, approximately 60-70 per cent of the new diseases that emerged in humans had an animal origin," Abuom reflected. "The welfare of the indigenous people who constitute 5 percent of the world's population is critically linked to the very survival of humanity."

By respecting and conserving forests, we protect both the diversity of creation and indigenous people, who are guardians of creation, said Abuom. "Most significantly, we also protect ourselves from deadly new diseases."

Other speakers at the forum included H.E. Jalel Chelba, head of Civil Society Division, African Union Citizens and Diaspora Directorate; H.E. minister Pauline Tallen, minister of Women and Social Affairs, Nigeria; Cardinal John Onaiyekan, archbishop emeritus, Nigeria; Dr Iyad Abumoghli, principal policy advisor, United Nations Environment Programme; H.E. Dr Martin Pascal Tine, ambassador of the Republic of Senegal to the Holy See.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

72 more die of COVID-19 in UP, toll rises to 3,059

With 72 more people succumbing to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll due to the disease rose to 3,059 in the state on Tuesday, while 5,124 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,97,388. Of the 72 deaths, 18 were reported from Kanp...

ESIC scheme adds 7.92 lakh new members in June

Around 7.92 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in June 2020, compared to 4.76 lakh in May this year, official data showed on Tuesday, giving a perspective on formal sector employment in the country. As many as 8....

Mamata writes to PM seeking intervention on JEE/NEET exams

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second consecutive day on Tuesday on the holding of JEENEET examinations during the ongoing pandemic and sought his intervention. Banerjee in her lette...

Delhi violence:HC seeks police reply on plea challenging time granted to complete probe in UAPA case

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of Delhi Police on a plea by an accused, booked under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA, challenging extension of time to complete investigation in a case related to communal violence in northea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020