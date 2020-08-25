Left Menu
Odisha slashes COVID test rate at pvt labs to Rs 1,200

The Odisha government on Tuesday slashed the maximum price of RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 to be charged by private laboratories to Rs 1,200, an official said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-08-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 20:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government on Tuesday slashed the maximum price of RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 to be charged by private laboratories to Rs 1,200, an official said. The state government on July 3 had capped the rate of RT-PCR tests at private laboratories at Rs 2,200.

The Rs 1,000 reduction in rates is aimed at stepping up testing in the state, the official said. Initially, the private laboratories were charging Rs 4,000-4,500 per test.

The government after careful consideration has been pleased to refix the maximum price of RT-PCR COVID-19 test @ Rs 1,200 (inclusive of GST and all other incidental charges), as per a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department. Four private laboratories in the state have received the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approval for conducting COVID-19 tests. These are Apollo Hospital, IMS & SUM Hospital, InDNA Life Sciences-KIIT and GenX Diagnostics.

All these private laboratories are located in Bhubaneswar.

