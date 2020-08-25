Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya to be the first country to implement new NEP : Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma Tuesday said that a task force will be constituted to implement the new National Education Policy. With the constitution of the task force, the state will be the first in the country to implement the new education policy, the Chief Minister said. "Congratulated our Hon'ble Union Minister for Education Sh.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:33 IST
Meghalaya to be the first country to implement new NEP : Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma Tuesday said that a task force will be constituted to implement the new National Education Policy. With the constitution of the task force, the state will be the first in the country to implement the new education policy, the Chief Minister said.

"Congratulated our Hon'ble Union Minister for Education Sh. @DrRPNishank Ji for the National Education Policy. #Meghalaya will be the 1st State to implement the #education policy. A Task Force will be constituted to take it forward in our State. @EduMinOfIndia," Conrad posted in the social media, including Twitter. State Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said that NEP is one of the best policies for improving the education system in the country, including in Meghalaya.

Rymbui said a committee headed by the principal secretary in-charge education department has been set up to study the NEP. The report is expected to be submitted within a few months. "The report will include financial implications," he said.

Rymbui said as per NEP the Centre has increased its contribution to the education sector by two per cent from four per cent of the GDP. I am sure with the help of the Centre we will be able to streamline the education system in the state. Expressing concern over the fact that about half the schools in the state are run by minority institutions, the education minister said Whether we can integrate these schools with mainstream schooling as the pattern of managing committee will also change, is a challenge for us, he said.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Need to identify dual-use technologies that can be used for military applications: Army Chief

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Tuesday pitched for carrying out a reality check on military technologies that are required to be fielded operationally in the Indian context. He said the Indian armed forces will have to pay adequate emphasis ...

Wisconsin city braces for third night of protests over police shooting of Black man

Authorities in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday were readying for a third night of unrest after arsonists torched much of the citys Black business district following the shooting of a Black man in the back by police. Kenosha County Board of S...

At least 13 bodies pulled from rubble of collapsed Indian building

At least 13 people have been killed and several are still missing after a residential building collapsed in western India, where a rescue operation has been under way for more than 28 hours, officials said on Tuesday. The emergency services...

At least 13 bodies pulled from rubble of collapsed Indian building

At least 13 people have been killed and several are still missing after a residential building collapsed in western India, where a rescue operation has been under way for more than 28 hours, officials said on Tuesday. The emergency services...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020