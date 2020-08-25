Left Menu
Patna HC creates record by disposing of over 26,000 cases through virtual mode: Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday said the Patna High Court has created a record in the country by disposing of more than 26,000 cases through virtual mode during coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:57 IST
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday said the Patna High Court has created a record in the country by disposing of more than 26,000 cases through virtual mode during coronavirus pandemic. While addressing a virtual meeting of BJPs legal cell, Modi expressed hope that the courts will soon start functioning through physical appearance.

With a view to ensuring quick disposal of cases relating to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO), one court has been constituted in every districts where less than 300 are pending. he said. Likewise, 74 courts have been constituted in different districts in addition to the one already existing in every district for trying cases of Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016, Modi said.

He further said a special court has also been constituted in all the districts to try cases lodged under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. The construction of new building of the Patna high court and a four-storeyed building for lawyers have been completed, he said.

The high court building has been built at a cost Rs 167 crore while lawyers building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 11 crore in which around 1500 lawyers can sit, he added. Modi said the fee for filing application and affidavit in courts has been increased from Rs 15 to Rs 25 to generate more money for the Advocates Welfare Fund, through which lawyers are provided assistance during accidents, deaths and special circumstances.

