Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to family of each person killed in Raigad building collapse

Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the family of each person killed in the Raigad building collapse incident. At least 10 people lost their lives after a five-storey building collapsed in Raigad on Monday evening.

Wadettiwar told ANI, "We have announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and financial assistance of up to Rs 50,000 will be provided to those injured in the incident." The Minister, who visited the site, will also inform the Cabinet about the matter on Wednesday.

The Minister said, "Those who lost their houses should also be given some help. Hence, we will put this in front of Cabinet tomorrow." An FIR was registered against five people earlier on Tuesday at Mahad city police station over the building collapse in a residential area of Mahad, Raigad district.

On this, Wadettiwar said, "We will not spare people responsible for this collapse. They murdered innocent people. Quality of construction material is very poor and is breaking with hands." According to the police, the FIR has been registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) and 34 (acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)