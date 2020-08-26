National news schedule for Wednesday, August 26

National news schedule for Wednesday, August 26PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 10:02 IST
NATIONAL Coronavirus updates Sonia Gandhi's virtual meeting with opposition party CMs over GST Updates on upcoming Parliament session Congress party developments NCR Delhi CM to hold meeting with health dept officers to review COVID-19 situation - 11 am South MCD Mayor to hold press conference - 1 pm NORTH Haryana Assembly session begins Rajasthan Cabinet meeting EAST Mamata Banerjee to attend a meeting of opposition chief ministers called by Sonia Gandhi on GST and NEET West Bengal cabinet meeting BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta at a webinar on Visva Bharati row Bihar floods WEST Pune: Phase two trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine to start at noon South Opposition protest likely over Kerala Secretariat fire incident PTIHMB
