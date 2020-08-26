Water level of Odisha's Baitarani river likely to cross danger mark: CWC

The water flow of the river Baitarani at Swampatna in Kendujhar district is expected to cross danger level due to torrential rains, informed the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Wednesday. "River Baitarsni at Swampatna in Kendujhar district of Odisha is rising rapidly and is expected to cross danger level," the CWC tweeted.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain/thundershowers occurred at Chhattisgarh and at many places over Gujarat state, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Coastal Karnataka. "Strong Wind (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) is very likely over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea; (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) over North Bay of Bengal along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

The MeT department has predicted that thundershower with moderate rainfall at most places is also very likely to occur over Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Baragarh, Boudh, Sonepur districts of Odisha between 10.30 am and 1.30 pm. The organization has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.