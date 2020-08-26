Left Menu
COVID recoveries exceed active cases by 3.5 times; recovery rate over 76 pc: Health Ministry

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in India has surged to 24,67,758 and exceeds the active cases of the infection by 3.5 times as on date, pushing the coronavirus recovery rate to over 76 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 14:41 IST
COVID recoveries exceed active cases by 3.5 times; recovery rate over 76 pc: Health Ministry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Recovery of 63,173 COVID-19 patients in 24 hours has resulted in 24,67,758 cumulative recoveries, according to the data updated at 8 AM. This has contributed to the rapidly widening chasm between the percentage of recovered cases and percentage of active cases, the ministry said. There are 17,60,489 more recovered people than the active cases.

Recovery of 63,173 COVID-19 patients in 24 hours has resulted in 24,67,758 cumulative recoveries, according to the data updated at 8 AM. This has contributed to the rapidly widening chasm between the percentage of recovered cases and percentage of active cases, the ministry said. There are 17,60,489 more recovered people than the active cases.

"With this, India's recovery rate amongst COVID-19 patients has risen to 76.30 per cent today," the ministry. There are 7,07,267 active cases of coronavirus infection presently, it said.

"The coordinated efforts of Centre and state and UT governments of early detection through aggressive testing and efficient clinical management of hospitalized cases have shown results with continuously regressing case fatality rate. It stands at 1.84 pc as on date, and steadily declining," the ministry underlined.

India's novel coronavirus tally rose to 32.34 lakh with 67,151 more people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 59,449 with 1,059 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

