Short circuit leads to fire in COVID-19 ward Anantapuram hospital, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a COVID-19 ward of Government General Hospital in Anantapuram district here around midnight on Tuesday night, damaging some old records of the medical centre.

ANI | Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 26-08-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 14:43 IST
An image from the spot where the fire broke out in Anantapuram district. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out in a COVID-19 ward of Government General Hospital in Anantapuram district here around midnight on Tuesday night, damaging some old records of the medical centre. "A minor fire took place in a corner room of psychology ward of Government General Hospital of Anantapuram district. The room is used for keeping old records and papers. Due to an electric short circuit, the papers in the room caught fire at 11:55 pm last night. However, maintaining the COVID-19 care centre in the same ward was a matter of concern. There were almost 40 coronavirus patients in the ward," said Uppala Sarat Babu, Anantapuram District Fire Officer.

So far, no injuries or casualties have been from the incident, and all coronavirus patients in the ward have been shifted to other wards. Minutes after the incident, a fire engine reached the spot to douse the fire. The fire was put off within two hours.

Notably, the local MLA Ananta Venkata Rami Reddy rushed to the hospital and monitored the situation. "The short circuit occurred as the wiring was very old. There is nothing to worry about. No one has sustained injuries and no casualties has taken place. We will take measures in the future to see that no such incidents occur in the future," Reddy said while speaking to ANI.

