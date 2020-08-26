NEET: TN govt seeks exemption of students from state

Left Menu
Replying to a query on complaints from parents of school students that some private institutions were collecting 100 per cent fee, the Minister said if the parents lodge a proper complaint with proof, action would be taken on such schools. He cited the court order that only 40 per cent of the fees should be collected..

PTI | Erode | Updated: 26-08-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 14:53 IST
The Tamil Nadu government has requested the Centre to scrap NEET or at least exempt students from the state from attending that exam if they were held, Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters after inaugurating Rs 4.62 crore worth of developmental works in Nambiyur village near Gobichettipalayam, the School Education Minister reiterated that Chief Minister K Palaniswami would take a decision on re-opening of schools only after the COVID-19 pandemic goes.

The Minister said admission in government and government-aided schools has begun and the response has been overwhelming. Replying to a query on complaints from parents of school students that some private institutions were collecting 100 per cent fee, the Minister said if the parents lodge a proper complaint with proof, action would be taken on such schools.

