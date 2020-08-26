Andhra: Banned gutka worth over Rs 11 lakhs seized, 4 held

Chandarlapadu Police on Wednesday arrested four persons and seized 4 kilograms of cannabis, 25 liquour bottles and banned gutka worth over Rs 11 lakhs. A car and three two-wheeler vehicle have also been seized from the possession of the accused.

"Last night at around 9 pm Nandigama rural SI Satish got credible information. Based on that, Chandarlapadu Police intercepted a car. The car was carrying banned gutka (chewing tobacco), liquor bottles from Telangana and 4 kilograms of ganja. Main accused Koteswara Rao's car and vehicles of three buyers have been seized" said Nandigama DSP Ramana Murty while speaking to ANI. "Besides, gutka worth Rs 11.3 lakhs, 4 kilograms of ganja and 24 liquor bottles from Telangana have been seized," the DSP added. (ANI)