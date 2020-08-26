SSB inspector shoots self at border outpost in UP's Maharajganj
A Sashastra Seema Bal inspector allegedly shot himself with his service revolver at a border outpost in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj on Wednesday, an official said The incident took place at the Bairiya Bazar outpost of the SSB's 66th Battalion when other jawans were having breakfast, in-charge Commandant Jeet Lal said. The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Vishwajeet, a resident of Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh.PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 26-08-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 16:11 IST
The incident took place at the Bairiya Bazar outpost of the SSB's 66th Battalion when other jawans were having breakfast, in-charge Commandant Jeet Lal said. The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Vishwajeet, a resident of Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh. Vishwajeet was first rushed to a nearby Primary Health Centre and then to a hospital at Nautanwa where doctors declared him brought dead, Lal said. PTI CORR SAB RDKRDK
