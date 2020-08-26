Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat govt to bring stringent law to punish land grabbers

The release said the stringent provisions of the proposed law would help rein in land mafias who take control of precious government or private land through forged documents or by threatening their owners.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-08-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 16:44 IST
Gujarat govt to bring stringent law to punish land grabbers

The Gujarat government on Wednesday decided to bring a strict law, with provision of up to 14-year jail term, to curb land grabbing activity in the state. A proposal to bring a new law, called "Gujarat Land Grabbing Prohibition Act", with stringent provisions was approved at a meeting of the state Cabinet, Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Since the Assembly is not in session, the government will bring an ordinance to make provisions of the proposed law operational with immediateeffect, said an official release. Under the proposed legislation, special courts will be set up to ensure that such cases are disposed of within six months, said the release, adding the burden of proof will be on the accused.

Those found guilty of land grabbing will be liable for 10 years to 14 years of imprisonment and penalty equivalent to the jantri (government) rate of the land in question, it said. While the government would appoint a special public prosecutor to speed up trial, special courts will be empowered to take up any land grabbing case suo motu, said the release.

The legislation will cover both public as well as privately-owned land, including those of farmers, trusts and religious bodies, it said. The release said the stringent provisions of the proposed law would help rein in land mafias who take control of precious government or private land through forged documents or by threatening their owners.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sanjay Gadhvi celebrates 16 years of 'Dhoom'

Director Sanjay Gadhvis action thriller Dhoom turns 16 this week and reflecting on the films release, the filmmaker on Wednesday said he was both nervous and confident before the movie hit the screens all those years ago. A Yash Raj Films p...

Australia to seek veto powers on all public deals with foreign nations, PM to say

Australias Prime Minister Scott Morrison will announce on Thursday legislation giving the federal government new powers to review and cancel any agreements that local authorities and public institutions make or have made with foreign govern...

Pb CM asks AG to coordinate with counterparts to file petition on NEET/JEE exams

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday asked his state Advocate General to coordinate with his counterparts in other opposition-ruled states for filing a collective review petition in the Supreme Court, to seek deferment of the ...

2 killed as heavy rains lash Odisha, flood fear in many areas

Fear of flood loomed large over parts of Odisha on Wednesday as heavy rains, triggered by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, battered the state, submerging low-lying areas, snapping road links and claiming at least two lives, offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020