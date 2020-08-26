Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha building collapse: Death toll reaches 16, consultant held

According to a police official, the rescue operation was called off around 11.30 am on Wednesday. Fifteen persons died after being trapped under the rubble, but one person had died of a heart attack at a local hospital late on Monday night, hours after he was injured in the incident, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 16:57 IST
Maha building collapse: Death toll reaches 16, consultant held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With the recovery of two more bodies early on Wednesday, the death toll in the building collapse incident in Maharashtra's Raigad district mounted to 16, officials said. The Raigad police on Wednesday arrested an RCC consultant of the building in connection with the incident. He is one of the five persons booked in the case, they said.

The five-storey building - Tareq Garden- in Mahad town, around 170 kms from Mumbai, collapsed on Monday evening. According to a police official, the rescue operation was called off around 11.30 am on Wednesday.

Fifteen persons died after being trapped under the rubble, but one person had died of a heart attack at a local hospital late on Monday night, hours after he was injured in the incident, he said. At least nine others, who suffered injuries in the incident, are undergoing treatment in a hospital, he said.

"The bodies of a 70-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were recovered in the early hours of Wednesday. This took the death toll in the incident to 15," Superintendent of Police, Raigad, Anil Paraskar told PTI. Another official said that one person had died on Monday night due to heart attack after getting injured in the incident. "So the death toll in the incident is 16," he said.

The teams comprising the personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police, local disaster management team, trekkers and local residents, were involved in the rescue operation. Till late Tuesday night, bodies of 13 victims had been recovered from under the rubble.

On Tuesday, a four-year-old boy was pulled out alive from under the rubble 19 hours after the incident. A 60-year- old woman was also rescued 26 hours after the building collapse. "Both of them are safe and undergoing treatment at hospital," the official said.

The dead include nine women, he added. A Raigad police spokesperson said, "An RCC consultant of the five-storey building was apprehended from his residence early this morning. He has been identified as Bahubali Dhamane." He was produced before a court in Mangaon, which remanded him in police custody till Sunday, the official said.

Besides Dhamane, the Mahad city police had on Tuesday registered an offence against builder Farooq Kazi, architect Gaurav Shah, civic body engineer Shashikant Dighe and chief officer of Mahad Municipal Council Dipak Zinzad under sections of 304, 304A, 337 and 338 of the IPC, he said. "The builder, RCC consultant and architect were booked for poor quality of construction and the civic officials for issuing occupancy certificate," he said, adding that a probe is underway.

Meanwhile, as the work of debris removal is on, the NDRF team is still camping at the site.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish Katara murder: HC dismisses Vikas Yadav’s parole plea on ground of mother’s illness

The Delhi High Court has dismissed the parole plea of Vikas Yadav, who is serving life term for killing business executive Nitish Katara in 2002, by refusing his submission that he has to attend his ailing mother as there is no one to look ...

UP sees 82 COVID-19 deaths, highest single-day spike of 5,898 cases takes tally past 2 lakh-mark

Uttar Pradesh reported 82 COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 3,141 in the state, while the highest single-day spike of 5,898 new cases took its caseload past the two lakh-mark to 2,03,020.&#160; ...

Sanjay Gadhvi celebrates 16 years of 'Dhoom'

Director Sanjay Gadhvis action thriller Dhoom turns 16 this week and reflecting on the films release, the filmmaker on Wednesday said he was both nervous and confident before the movie hit the screens all those years ago. A Yash Raj Films p...

Australia to seek veto powers on all public deals with foreign nations, PM to say

Australias Prime Minister Scott Morrison will announce on Thursday legislation giving the federal government new powers to review and cancel any agreements that local authorities and public institutions make or have made with foreign govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020