Chennai, Aug 26 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.25 pm. . MDS3 KL-SECRETARIAT-FIRE-PROTEST Rampant protests over Kerala Secretariat fire,Police use water cannon,tear gas to disperse protesters Thiruvananthapuram: Police resorted to the use of water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters at several places as various political organisations took out marches across the state alleging that "important files" were destroyed in the fire that broke out at the Secretariat here. .

MDS4 TN-CM-EXAMS Except final semester, other exams cancelled: TN CM Chennai: Except the final semester, other examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students are cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here. . MES3 TN-E-PASS-PON RADHA It will be good for everyone if TN govt scraps e-pass system: Pon Radhakrishnan Tuticorin(TN): BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to scrap the existing e-pass system in the state in accordance with the Unlock 3 guidelines issued by the Centre. .

MES4 KA-VIRUS-TESTING K'taka is clocking over 50k COVID-19 tests per day, crossed 25 lakh tests, says Minister Bengaluru: Steadily ramping up its testing capacity, Karnataka is clocking more than 50,000 tests per day, and has conducted more than 25 lakh so far, state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said. . MES6 KA-ZOO-SUDHA MURTHY Bengaluru zoo names elephant calf after Sudha Murthy Bengaluru: Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park announced that an elephant calf will be named as 'Sudha' to acknowledge the contribution of Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy towards the cause of wildlife conservation. .

MES8 KA-FDI-CM Karnataka committed to set benchmark in attracting FDI: CM Bengaluru: Pitching Karnataka as the destination for Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs), Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the state government was committed to set a benchmark in this regard, as the state progresses beyond the COVID-19 phase.. .