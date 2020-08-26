WCD Ministry invits nominations for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021

Ministry of Women and Child Development has invited nominations for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar-2021from children, individuals and institutions. The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar was instituted to felicitate meritorious children, individuals and institutions of the country. These awards are given under two categories - Bal Shakti Puraskar and Bal Kalyan Puraskar.

The Awards are given by the Hon'ble President of India in Darbar Hall, Rashtrapati Bhavan in the week preceding Republic Day every year. Hon'ble Prime Minister of India also felicitates the Awardees. The Awardees of Bal Shakti Puraskar also take part in Republic Day Parade on the 26th of January on Rajpath, New Delhi.

While the Bal Shakti Puraskar aims to give recognition to children who have achieved extraordinarily in various fields including innovation, scholastic, sports, art & culture, social service and bravery, the Bal Kalyan Puraskar is given as recognition to Individuals and Institutions, who have made an outstanding contribution towards service for children in the field of child development, child protection and child welfare.

The detailed guidelines of the same may be seen on the exclusive Portal/website for Awards www.nca-wcd.nic.in. Only online application forms submitted by applicants will be entertained. Forms submitted through any other mode will not be considered for the Awards.

In case of any difficulty in accessing the portal, the same may be brought to the notice of the Ministry. This year the last date for receipt of application forms has been extended to 15.09.2020.

The Ministry of Women & Child Development has clarified that some awards conferred in the name of ICCW National Bravery Awards by a private organization are not recognized by the Ministry and it is not in any way associated with them.

(With Inputs from PIB)