Left Menu
Development News Edition

WCD Ministry invits nominations for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskarwas instituted to felicitate meritorious children, individuals and institutions of the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 17:36 IST
WCD Ministry invits nominations for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021
The Awards are given by the Hon'ble President of India in Darbar Hall, Rashtrapati Bhavan in the week preceding Republic Day every year. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Women and Child Development has invited nominations for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar-2021from children, individuals and institutions. The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar was instituted to felicitate meritorious children, individuals and institutions of the country. These awards are given under two categories - Bal Shakti Puraskar and Bal Kalyan Puraskar.

The Awards are given by the Hon'ble President of India in Darbar Hall, Rashtrapati Bhavan in the week preceding Republic Day every year. Hon'ble Prime Minister of India also felicitates the Awardees. The Awardees of Bal Shakti Puraskar also take part in Republic Day Parade on the 26th of January on Rajpath, New Delhi.

While the Bal Shakti Puraskar aims to give recognition to children who have achieved extraordinarily in various fields including innovation, scholastic, sports, art & culture, social service and bravery, the Bal Kalyan Puraskar is given as recognition to Individuals and Institutions, who have made an outstanding contribution towards service for children in the field of child development, child protection and child welfare.

The detailed guidelines of the same may be seen on the exclusive Portal/website for Awards www.nca-wcd.nic.in. Only online application forms submitted by applicants will be entertained. Forms submitted through any other mode will not be considered for the Awards.

In case of any difficulty in accessing the portal, the same may be brought to the notice of the Ministry. This year the last date for receipt of application forms has been extended to 15.09.2020.

The Ministry of Women & Child Development has clarified that some awards conferred in the name of ICCW National Bravery Awards by a private organization are not recognized by the Ministry and it is not in any way associated with them.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ABVP urges education minister to reduce university fees, permit instalments

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP on Wednesday presented a memorandum to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, urging him to reduce university fees and permit fee payment in instalments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Along wit...

Nitish Katara murder: HC dismisses Vikas Yadav’s parole plea on ground of mother’s illness

The Delhi High Court has dismissed the parole plea of Vikas Yadav, who is serving life term for killing business executive Nitish Katara in 2002, by refusing his submission that he has to attend his ailing mother as there is no one to look ...

UP sees 82 COVID-19 deaths, highest single-day spike of 5,898 cases takes tally past 2 lakh-mark

Uttar Pradesh reported 82 COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 3,141 in the state, while the highest single-day spike of 5,898 new cases took its caseload past the two lakh-mark to 2,03,020.&#160; ...

Sanjay Gadhvi celebrates 16 years of 'Dhoom'

Director Sanjay Gadhvis action thriller Dhoom turns 16 this week and reflecting on the films release, the filmmaker on Wednesday said he was both nervous and confident before the movie hit the screens all those years ago. A Yash Raj Films p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020