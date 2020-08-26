Gautam Buddh Nagar: 1 more COVID-19 death pushes toll to 44, tally of cases reaches 7,376

After a gap of 25 days, Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday taking the death toll in the district to 44, official data showed. The district also recorded 89 new patients, pushing its caseload to 7,376, while the active cases stood at 926, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for 24 hours.

Also, 62 more patients got discharged during the period. According to the data, the district has reached 14th position in the state in terms of active cases.

So far, 6,406 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the third-highest among districts in Uttar Pradesh after Lucknow (16,597) and Kanpur Nagar (9,596), it showed. With the latest death, the mortality rate among positive cases in the district rose slightly to 0.59 per cent from 0.58 per cent on Tuesday, according to official statistics. The recovery rate of patients dropped slightly to 86.84 per from cent 86.86 per cent on Tuesday.

Lucknow has the maximum active cases at 6,768, followed by Kanpur Nagar at 3,372, Gorakhpur 2,596, Allahabad 2,660, Varanasi 1,750, Bareilly 1,460, Ghaziabad 1,237, Aligarh 1,196, Saharanpur 1,130, Moradabad 1,229, Barabanki 943, Deoria 980 and Meerut 928, according to the data. There were 51,325 active cases across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. So far, 1,48,562 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 3,141, showed the data..