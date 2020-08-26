Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soren seeks adequate GST compensation for states; supports holding JEE and NEET exams

Soren is heading a coalition government of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and the RJD in his home state. "The opposition is looking weak in the country presently, hence we all need to unit to fight the wrong policies of the union government," he said while speaking at the meet.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-08-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 19:20 IST
Soren seeks adequate GST compensation for states; supports holding JEE and NEET exams

Participating in the meeting convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said the opposition was looking "weak" in the country presently and we all need to unitedly fight against the Centre's wrong policies. He sought adequate GST compensation for the states to fight pandemic crisis, and supported holding of JEE and NEET examinations next month.

Soren alleged that the centre's discrimanatory approach towards the opposition ruled states was "clearly visible" which should be fought together. Soren joined the virtual meeting of chief ministers of the opposition-ruled states with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and chief ministers of Congress-ruled states Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and V Narayanasamy to discuss the key issues confronting them.

He hailed Sonia Gandhi for calling the meeting and stressed that more such meetings should be called to strengthen the opposition unity. Soren is heading a coalition government of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and the RJD in his home state.

"The opposition is looking weak in the country presently, hence we all need to unit to fight the wrong policies of the union government," he said while speaking at the meet. Taking a swipe at the BJP-headed central government, Soren said "efforts are being made to privatise profit making public sector organisations like BHEL, GAIL, NTPC etc. in the name of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)." "Its matter of great concern that attempts are being made to privatise Railways," he said, adding it should be strongly protested by the opposition parties.

"The central government is trying to create differences between the opposition parties so that they remain busy fighting each other and do not point fingers on their wrongdoings," he said, and called to "foil the conspiracy." Raising the issue of state of economy in the country, Soren said what kind of policies are being pursued due to which no industries are functioning properly. He urged the Congress to launch a strong protest against such "faulty" economic policies of the centre, which we all will support.

Soren criticised the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) legislation, which he said will have "dangerous" impact on states like Jharkhand. "The centre is keeping an eagle eye on mineral- resource rich states like Jharkhand. They are trying to sale our iron and coal mines which we managed to halt by approaching the Supreme Court," he said.

He raised the issue of GST and made a strong case for compensating the states to help them fight problems arising due to Covid-19 pandemic. Soren, however, favoured conduct of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to premier engineering colleges and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examinations for admission in medical colleges.

But, he urged the centre to provide special assistance to states to make proper arrangements for the tests keeping in mind the danger due to coronavirus..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdowns blocked flu in some places but fall looms

Winter is ending in the Southern Hemisphere and country after country -- South Africa, Australia, Argentina -- had a surprise Their steps against COVID-19 also apparently blocked the flu. But theres no guarantee the Northern Hemisphere will...

First Person: Tourism in Hawaii grounded during pandemic

Eli Hobbs is the Chief Pilot for Jack Harter Helicopters based on the Hawaiian island of Kauai., by ILO PhotoJohn Isaac Eli Hobbs is the Chief Pilot for Jack Harter Helicopters based on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. He spoke to UN Ne...

Digital economy can put citizens in control of finance, says UN taskforce

The report, Peoples Money Harnessing Digitalization to Finance a Sustainable Future, was released by the UN Secretary-Generals Task Force on Digital Finance on Wednesday. The Task Force, led by UN development chief Achim Steiner, and made...

COVID-19 positive woman delivers healthy baby

A COVID-19 positive woman has given birth to a healthy baby at the STNM Hospital here in Sikkim on Wednesday, doctors said on Wednesday. Both the mother and the baby are doing fine, the doctors said.The 33-year-old patient from Pani House i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020