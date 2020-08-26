Soren seeks adequate GST compensation for states; supports holding JEE and NEET exams

Participating in the meeting convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said the opposition was looking "weak" in the country presently and we all need to unitedly fight against the Centre's wrong policies. He sought adequate GST compensation for the states to fight pandemic crisis, and supported holding of JEE and NEET examinations next month.

Soren alleged that the centre's discrimanatory approach towards the opposition ruled states was "clearly visible" which should be fought together. Soren joined the virtual meeting of chief ministers of the opposition-ruled states with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and chief ministers of Congress-ruled states Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and V Narayanasamy to discuss the key issues confronting them.

He hailed Sonia Gandhi for calling the meeting and stressed that more such meetings should be called to strengthen the opposition unity. Soren is heading a coalition government of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and the RJD in his home state.

"The opposition is looking weak in the country presently, hence we all need to unit to fight the wrong policies of the union government," he said while speaking at the meet. Taking a swipe at the BJP-headed central government, Soren said "efforts are being made to privatise profit making public sector organisations like BHEL, GAIL, NTPC etc. in the name of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)." "Its matter of great concern that attempts are being made to privatise Railways," he said, adding it should be strongly protested by the opposition parties.

"The central government is trying to create differences between the opposition parties so that they remain busy fighting each other and do not point fingers on their wrongdoings," he said, and called to "foil the conspiracy." Raising the issue of state of economy in the country, Soren said what kind of policies are being pursued due to which no industries are functioning properly. He urged the Congress to launch a strong protest against such "faulty" economic policies of the centre, which we all will support.

Soren criticised the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) legislation, which he said will have "dangerous" impact on states like Jharkhand. "The centre is keeping an eagle eye on mineral- resource rich states like Jharkhand. They are trying to sale our iron and coal mines which we managed to halt by approaching the Supreme Court," he said.

He raised the issue of GST and made a strong case for compensating the states to help them fight problems arising due to Covid-19 pandemic. Soren, however, favoured conduct of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to premier engineering colleges and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examinations for admission in medical colleges.

But, he urged the centre to provide special assistance to states to make proper arrangements for the tests keeping in mind the danger due to coronavirus..