Delhi records August's highest single-day spike of 1,693 COVID-19 cases; death toll 4,347

Delhi recorded 1,693 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike in August in the city, taking the tally to over 1.65 lakh, while the death toll climbed to 4,347, authorities said. Seventeen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

On Tuesday, the daily count of cases count was 1,544 while 17 deaths were reported. The active cases tally on Wednesday rose to 12,520 from 11,998 the previous day. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,330 on Tuesday. The bulletin on Wednesday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 4,347 and the total number of cases has climbed to 1,65,764.