NPF working committee endorses legislature wing decision to withdraw from joint legislature forum

In this regard, the meeting further endorsed its President Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu and the Leader of the NPF Legislature Wing T R Zeliang to constitute members to actively carry forward the party's endeavour to bridge the gap between the entities. Also taking stock of the present political situation, which it opined, "is becoming fragile day by day", the NPF WC reiterated the party's consistent stand on an honourable, acceptable and inclusive solution of the Naga political issue.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 26-08-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 20:16 IST
The working committee of the Naga People's Front (NPF) has endorsed the decision of its legislature wing to withdraw from the Joint Legislature Forum of Nagaland Assembly on Naga political issue and also the boycott of the one-day Assembly session by party MLAs. The working committee of NPF, which is the highest decision making body of the party, took the decision during its meeting held on Wednesday at the NPF Central Office here.

The resolution signed by NPC secretary general Achumbemo Kikon and party MLAs Yitachu and Y Vikheho Swu as resolution committee members said that "the meeting after thorough deliberations endorsed the decision of the NPF legislature wing to withdraw from the JLF and further endorsed the boycott of the one-day session which was convened on August 13". Keeping in mind the urgency of resolving the Naga political issue, the NPF WC appealed to the negotiating parties and the Centre to expedite the political negotiations and bring to a logical conclusion to usher in peace and tranquillity in the region.

While viewing that in any political negotiations the parties engaged in the negotiations should have the spirit of mutual understanding, the NPF WC appealed to the parties engaged in political negotiations to "hammer out all contentious issues in the right spirit and there should be room for concessions". Reiterating NPF's commitment to work and assist in any possible manner on any approach for peaceful solution of the Naga political issue, the working committee resolved "to continue to put all its effort as facilitators".

The Working Committee resolved to constitute a "Political Affairs Mission" (PAM) comprising party officials and legislature wing. In this regard, the meeting further endorsed its President Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu and the Leader of the NPF Legislature Wing T R Zeliang to constitute members to actively carry forward the party's endeavour to bridge the gap between the entities.

Also taking stock of the present political situation, which it opined, "is becoming fragile day by day", the NPF WC reiterated the party's consistent stand on an honourable, acceptable and inclusive solution of the Naga political issue. It also appealed to all the other (Naga) groups who are yet to join the peace process to reconsider their stand.

