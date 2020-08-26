Cloudy day in Delhi

A cloud cover persisted over Delhi on Wednesday, but rain eluded the city for most parts of the day. However, light to moderate rain is likely at night, the MeT department said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 34.2 degrees and 26.5 degrees Celsius respectively. On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for "moderate to heavy" rains in the national capital from Wednesday to Friday.

"Delhi-NCR is very likely to experience one or two spells of moderate rain from Wednesday evening/night to Friday afternoon, with heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday," it said. The rain is likely to inundate low-lying areas and disrupt traffic on roads, it warned.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre here, said the monsoon trough will remain close to Delhi-NCR from Tuesday evening to Friday. Delhi has recorded 213.3 mm rainfall against the normal of 221.8 mm in August so far, a deficiency of four per cent. Overall, it has gauged 531.9 mm precipitation against the normal of 497.9 mm since June 1, when monsoon starts. PTI GVS RC